SF Anytime acquires Denmark’s Blockbuster

Swedish streaming service SF Anytime, owned by SF Studios, has acquired the Danish streaming service Blockbuster from Nuuday. By acquiring the right to use the Blockbuster brand and all customer relationships, SF Anytime says it creates a “leading Nordic platform for digital rental and purchase of films to consumers”.

”We are excited and proud to acquire the leading Danish streaming service Blockbuster and integrate their service into our business. The two businesses complement each other very well as SF Anytime has its strength in Sweden while Blockbuster’s focus is on the Danish market. Our combined experience and offering create a better service for millions of households across the Nordics,” said Michael Holmberg, Managing Director of SF Anytime.

“Blockbuster has undergone strong business development under our ownership, and we are proud to be able to hand over a Danish market leader in the digital rental and purchase of films to SF Anytime, which we are convinced is a better long-term strategic owner of Blockbuster,” added Jens Grønlund, Executive Vice President at Nuuday.

SF Anytime has distribution deals with all major film studios and a host of local distributors, offering one of the largest libraries of content in the Nordics, an offering that also Blockbusters customers will benefit from. Both SF Anytime and Blockbuster are available through their own digital direct-to-consumer platforms. SF Anytime is also distributed through various TV-operators in the Nordics and will through the acquisition of Blockbuster take over the distribution via the Danish TV-operator YouSee.

“With this acquistion, we will continue to focus on the digital rental and purchase market in the Nordics and become a stronger streaming service with more resources to manage and market the industry’s largest catalogue of local and international content. The acquisition will also strengthen our relationship with leading international film studios and IT partners and enable us to offer our over one million customers with the best film and TV content,” added Holmberg.