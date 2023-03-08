EBU supports copyright protection treaty

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has issued a statement confirming that it supports the work of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in pursuing the adoption of a WIPO Broadcasting Organizations Treaty.

“The adoption of a WIPO Broadcasting Organizations Treaty would harmonise the copyright protection granted to broadcasting organisations by setting minimum standards internationally,” said, adding that it would be an effective anti-piracy instrument to protect programme-carrying signals on a global scale.

“The Second Revised Draft Text for the WIPO Broadcasting Organizations Treaty (SCCR/43/3) is a balanced instrument aimed at protecting the programme-carrying signal,” notes the EBU. “The amendments made to the text allow for a common understanding of the scope of protection.”

The EBU calls upon WIPO Member States: