EBU supports copyright protection treaty
March 8, 2023
By Colin Mann
The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has issued a statement confirming that it supports the work of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in pursuing the adoption of a WIPO Broadcasting Organizations Treaty.
“The adoption of a WIPO Broadcasting Organizations Treaty would harmonise the copyright protection granted to broadcasting organisations by setting minimum standards internationally,” said, adding that it would be an effective anti-piracy instrument to protect programme-carrying signals on a global scale.
“The Second Revised Draft Text for the WIPO Broadcasting Organizations Treaty (SCCR/43/3) is a balanced instrument aimed at protecting the programme-carrying signal,” notes the EBU. “The amendments made to the text allow for a common understanding of the scope of protection.”
The EBU calls upon WIPO Member States:
- to reach consensus on key outstanding issues – should it be necessary, to finalise the Second Revised Draft Text for the WIPO Broadcasting Organizations Treaty in dedicated meetings
- to recommend the WIPO General Assembly to convene a Diplomatic Conference for the adoption of the WIPO Broadcasting Organizations Treaty