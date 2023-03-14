SES 18/19 to launch March 17th

The two SES satellites needed to complete the company’s C-band replacements will launch on Friday, March 17th, subject to the usual last minute weather considerations, on a SpaceX rocket. The announcement was made at the Washington Satellite 2023 show.

Built by Northrop Grumman, SES-18 and SES-19 are set to launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida. These satellites will support the FCC’s requirement to make the lower portion of the C-band spectrum available to mobile network operators and to further the rollout of critical 5G services, and they will continue delivering uninterrupted TV, radio, and critical data transmission services to millions of Americans.

SES-18 and SES-19 are based on Northrop Grumman’s flight proven GEOStar platform, designed for geostationary Earth orbit commercial missions. These are the eighth and ninth GEOStar communications satellites that Northrop Grumman has manufactured for SES, but it has delivered more than 45 overall to satellite operators around the globe.

Northrop Grumman said: “Our GEOStar platform is an affordable and reliable option for a diverse set of commercial and government customers. The successful launch of SES-18 and SES-19 builds on our strong partnership with SES and indirectly plays a key role in supporting the rollout of 5G services across the country.”