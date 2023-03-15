mu Space, OneWeb connectivity partnership

Low Earth orbit satellite communications company OneWeb, and aerospace manufacturer and satellite Internet Service Provider mu Space and Advanced Technology have agreed a multi-million, multi-year deal to deliver OneWeb’s low Earth orbit (LEO) connectivity solutions across mainland Southeast Asia, also known as Indochina, which includes Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam and Malaysia.

As one of OneWeb’s growing network of Distribution Partners, mu Space will distribute to enterprises with applications in remote communities, land mobility, select maritime opportunities and backhauling meeting a wide range of customer needs. This transaction enables mu Space to support the digital transformation of many sectors by giving high-speed access to digital information, productivity tools and cloud services.

According to the pair, remote Internet connectivity holds extremely exciting commercial and social potential and there is significant demand for such services. Remote education, telehealth, in-flight connectivity, Internet of things for remote monitoring of fires, floods and natural disasters are examples of possible applications where the advanced connectivity services offered by OneWeb and mu Space will make a difference. This agreement will also help enhance critical communications for remote government and community services.

Following on from the rapid momentum of 2022, OneWeb remains committed to providing LEO services and meeting the various needs of customers globally and this agreement expands OneWeb service footprint in Indochina.

“We are excited to announce this exclusive partnership as it signifies our strong and excellent relationship with OneWeb,” declared James Yenbamroong, CEO and CTO, mu Space Corp. “The expansion of broadband Internet connectivity to remote areas that lack connections is crucial and we’re glad to be part of making this possible through space and ground technologies. Our expertise and knowledge of our region, as well as innovative technology, enable mu Space to tailor solutions to provide an ideal supplement to each sector in each nation. Finally, on behalf of mu Space, I would like to express how proud we are to be a part of this innovation that will have a great influence and benefit our region.”

“The last few years have shown us that remote Internet connectivity is both exciting and vital across sectors such as enterprise, education, health and government,” added Neil Masterson, CEO, OneWeb. “We are excited to partner with such a dynamic company, that is so well aligned to our goals, to further our reach across Southeast Asia and connect even more communities and enterprises. This international partnership marks another significant milestone for OneWeb as we look towards activating full global coverage later this year.”