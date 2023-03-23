Digi lands €300m FTTH investment
March 23, 2023
From David Del Valle in Madrid
Romanian telco operator Digi is paving the way for becoming the fourth largest operator in Spain following its latest agreement with the global investment group Abrdn to invest €300 million in the FTTH deployment in Andalusia, south of Spain, covering up to 2.5 million homes. The operator already reaches 1 million homes in Andalusia.
Digi is now the fifth largest operator in the country and is eyeing fourth spot when the Orange-MásMóvil merger is completed. Currently Digi has 4.9 million customers, out of which 843,000 are FTTH customers, and plans to pass 6.8 million with optic fibre. With annual revenues of €500 million, the company has a 4 per cent of market share that may grow up to 12 per cent in less than five years, according to market figures.