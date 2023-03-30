Curiosity appoints Pope in VP role

Curiosity, the factual entertainment and media company, has named 20-year industry veteran Tom Pope to the role of Vice President, Advertising and Sponsorships. Pope specialises in the development and execution of branded partnerships and campaigns across all forms of media and experiential platforms. He will focus on driving growth opportunities for Curiosity’s factual entertainment brand.

“Tom is a proven leader with deep experience and relationships in the corporate and consumer brand ecosystem,” said Clint Stinchcomb, President and CEO of Curiosity. “Clients love Tom. He has hit the ground running and is already helping to execute comprehensive, consultative campaigns for our partners focused on innovative ways to share their message.”

“It’s a dream to work with Curiosity’s high-quality content that is so impactful in helping us explore and understand the world around us — and it makes a great environment for brands to showcase what they stand for,” said Pope. “I’m honoured to join the stellar Curiosity team during such a pivotal time for the company and help drive continued growth.”

Prior to joining Curiosity, Pope held executive roles at Discovery Communications, Animal Planet, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Circa news network, USA Lacrosse, and International Management Group (IMG).