YouTube joins SRT Alliance

Haivision, a provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, has announced that YouTube has joined the SRT Alliance and will participate in the company’s upcoming SRT InterOp Plugfest.

Haivision says that YouTube’s support for SRT is an important milestone for the open-source protocol, reaching widespread industry adoption and ubiquity for low latency video.

“Haivision is thrilled to welcome YouTube to the SRT Alliance,” said Mirko Wicha, Chairman and CEO, Haivision. “Seeing the adoption of our SRT technology by YouTube and other industry leaders has shown how ubiquitous the protocol has become for low latency end-to-end video transport. From contribution to distribution, with YouTube now a member of the SRT Alliance, some of the most influential global media and entertainment organisations are now leveraging SRT in their workflows. We’re looking forward to future industry innovations and collaborations.”

Haivision originally developed SRT in 2013 to enable low latency video connectivity over the public internet between its products, specifically the Makito low latency series of video encoders and decoders. In April 2017, Haivision made the SRT protocol and supporting technology stack open source and freely available and formed the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. During the past six years, almost every major streaming service, cloud platform, and broadcast solution provider has supported and adopted SRT. The video streaming protocol is now used across every element in broadcast and streaming workflows to provide low-latency, secure video transport.