Zappware nominated as a top Belgian business

Zappware has been nominated for the Trends Gazelles, an annual ranking of the fastest-growing companies in Belgium.

The list is compiled based on a company’s added value, workforce, and cash flow, and it serves as a benchmark for the most successful businesses in the country.

In a statement, Zapparw said: “It is a great recognition of our efforts to deliver value to our customers, innovate and adapt to changing market conditions. As we continue to grow and evolve, we remain committed to providing seamless entertainment solutions”.