Amazon has announced it will relaunch MGM+, MGM’s streaming service, across Europe as MGM+ International – and has signed a content deal with Lionsgate to boost the platform’s library.

MGM+ International will go live in Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands on April 8th.

Titles in the Lionsgate deal include the likes of Nashville, Black Sails, Black Mafia Family, Mad Men, the Power franchise (pictured) and more.

“Following the relaunch of MGM+ in the US at the start of the year, we have seen significant growth in subscribers,” said Chris Brearton, VP of Prime Video Studios corporate strategy. Now MGM’s international streaming services will follow suit and relaunch as MGM+ International in key countries where we are making further content investments to capitalise on the strength of the iconic brand and accelerate our growth as a premium international SVoD service. Our strategic deal with Lionsgate marks a further commitment to the MGM+ brand by Amazon.”