M7 Group buys remaining shares of SPI International

Canal+ Group and M7 Group have decided to exercise their call option on the 30 per cent remaining shares of SPI International and therefore to acquire full ownership of the company.

Effective immediately Berk Uziyel and Loni Farhi will step down from their roles in SPI International. Erwan Luherne and Jeroen Bergman have taken over their respective responsibilities and roles.

Luherne, Director of Business integration for Canal+ International, and Bergman, Board Member of M7 Group responsible for Content and Business Development, will keep working closely with Canal+ Group and M7 Group to continue to deliver content to audiences across the globe, while also driving innovation and strategic synergies within Canal+ Group.

“SPI International has a long history of providing top-quality content to audiences around theworld, and we are eager to take the company to a new stage of its development. Both Erwan and Jeroen have strong track records in the business so I have great confidence they will continue to bring great success to SPI,” said Hans Troelstra, CEO of M7 Group.

“We are committed to build on the company’s strong foundations and leverage the Canal+ Group collective expertise to continue providing engaging and relevant content to viewers,” added Luherne and Bergman.