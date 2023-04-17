UniqCast Cloud expands portfolio with Arte Video

UniqCast, a leading provider of end-to-end video delivery solutions, has announced that it has added another client to its rapidly expanding portfolio. Arte Video, an authorised encoding house of Apple iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video, Sony, Disney+, Microsoft, Tatatu, and other VoD platforms, has selected UniqCast Cloud Platform to provide VoD services for their premium meditation content on multiscreen devices.

“We are proud to have Arte Video as another customer for UniqCast Cloud,” said Nino Pirtovsek, Sales Manager of UniqCast. “Our platform was designed with the goal to be cost-efficient for the operator, without sacrificing quality or functionality. We believe that a premium user experience is essential for growing an operator’s subscriber base and reducing churn. That’s why we’ve put a major focus on user experience, offering operators the ability to create unique UX/UI designs for their subscribers to stand out from the competition. With UniqCast Cloud, we’re confident that Arte Video will be able to deliver a seamless and engaging user experience, ensuring the long-term success of its service.

UniqCast has partnered with Magnaquest to include billing and CRM service as part of the UniqCast Cloud offering. This partnership has enabled UniqCast to offer a comprehensive solution for content providers like Arte Video to launch video streaming services quickly with different payment options already included.

“We are delighted to partner with UniqCast to offer our meditation content to a wider audience,” said Giuseppe Tissino, CEO of Arte Video. “During the implementation period, UniqCast was supportive and responsive to our requests. We are confident that UniqCast Cloud Platform will provide us with the flexibility, scalability, and security that we need to grow our business.”

With UniqCast Cloud, Arte Video will be able to offer its premium meditation content to a wide range of devices and continue to expand its offerings to new markets and audiences, while also maintaining a consistent user experience across devices. Built-in streaming/CDN capabilities provide cost efficient streaming from the cloud enabling a global reach of Arte Video service.

In conclusion, UniqCast’s partnership with Arte Video is a testament to the quality of its services and the value it provides to content providers. With its highly scalable and secure platform, UniqCast Cloud is the ideal solution for any content provider looking to deliver its content to a global audience quickly and with low CAPEX.