Spain: Canal Red acquires DTT licence

Canal Red, a new TV channel promoted by the former vice president of Spanish Government, Pablo Iglesias, has acquired the DTT licence from the failed right-wing 7NN news channel, which closed down in March.

The new channel will initially broadcast in Madrid but plans to eventually cover the whole country and also expand into Latin America.

Canal Red is in the orbit of the extreme left party Podemos with Iglesias, the founder of the party, as its main exponent.