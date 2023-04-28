Della Valle appointed Vodafone CEO

Vodafone Group has announced that Margherita Della Valle has been appointed CEO.

Jean-François van Boxmeer, Vodafone Group Chairman, commented: “On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to announce the appointment of Margherita as Group Chief Executive, following a rigorous internal and external search. Margherita has a strong track record during her long career at Vodafone in marketing, operational, commercial and financial positions. Over the last few months as interim Group Chief Executive, the Board and I have been impressed with her pace and decisiveness to begin the necessary transformation of Vodafone. Margherita has the full support of myself and the Board for her plans for Vodafone to provide better customer experience, become a simpler business and accelerate growth.”

Della Valle said: “I am honoured to have been appointed as Group Chief Executive. Vodafone has a unique position in Europe and Africa with strong customer relationships, networks and people. To realise our potential Vodafone needs to change. We know we can do better. My focus will be to improve the service for our customers, simplify our business and grow.”

In addition to being appointed Group Chief Executive, Della Valle will also continue as Group Chief Financial Officer until an external search for a new Group Chief Financial Officer is complete.