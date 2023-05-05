EC proposes common spectrum negotiations stance

The European Commission has adopted its proposal for a Council Decision establishing the EU’s position on issues related to spectrum use to be discussed at the World Radiocommunication Conference 2023 of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

A common EU Member States’ position ensures that EU citizens and businesses have smooth access to services such as 5G, TV broadcasting and events, as well as the Galileo global radio navigation system and maritime radio communications without cross-border interferences.

The Commission works with Member States to find a balanced position, so European countries can voice a common stance on spectrum matters and defend common EU objectives.

International negotiations on radio spectrum at the World Radiocommunication Conference 2023 (WRC-23) take place every four years with the participation of some 193 ITU Member States and 3,000 delegates. The international forum aims to provide options for harmonised uses of radio spectrum across regions and globally to protect against radio interference. The resulting amendments to the ITU Radio Regulations (an international treaty) ensure cross-border functioning of different radio services which also underpin the EU’s digital and green transition.

It is now up to the Council to finalise the common EU position and to adopt its Decision in time for WRC-23, which will take place from November to December 2023.