Filmstream expands Nordics presence on Samsung TV Plus

SPI International has announced the launch of its free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel, Filmstream, on Samsung TV Plus in Norway, Finland, and Denmark. The channel offers viewers access to a wide range of independent and classic movies.



“We are delighted to build on our partnership with Samsung TV Plus by launching Filmstream in three additional territories. Filmstream has proven to be a popular channel among viewers worldwide, and we are thrilled to make it available to even more viewers through Samsung TV Plus following the launches in the UK, India, Sweden, Netherlands and Australia,” commented Georgina Twiss, MD of Western Europe and Africa at SPI International.



Filmstream’s current catalogue includes independent world cinema favourites and classic movies from iconic directors such as Alfred Hitchcock, Akira Kurosawa and many others. Filmstream plans to expand its line-up in the future.



Haymi Behar, CDO & CMO of SPI International, added: “Digital expansion has been our top priority in the past few years, especially when considering how rapidly the way in which we consume content is changing. We are proud to offer viewers multiple windows of digitally accessible and curated content through our FAST channel products like Filmstream. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with Samsung TV Plus even further.”