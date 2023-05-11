Cricbuzz joins IBCAP

The International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy (IBCAP) has expanded its anti-piracy coverage to include Europe and the Middle East with the addition of Times Internet Limited, India’s largest digital network and owner of Cricbuzz.

Cricket content destination Cricbuzz has become the official digital streaming partner for the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the MENA, Continental Europe and Latin America regions, and has exclusive streaming rights for IPL 2023 in key countries, including Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Germany, France, Italy and Sweden. As part of the IBCAP membership offering, it will initially monitor multiple live cricket matches for the IPL 2023 tournament on behalf of Cricbuzz.

“We are thrilled to offer cricket fans across the MENA, Continental Europe and Latin America regions digital access to one of the most important tournaments in cricket, the Indian Premier League,” declared Pankaj Chhaparwal, CEO of Cricbuzz. “With IBCAP’s support, we aim to combat unauthorised streaming and provide a great experience for our users.”

“As a recognised leader in protecting cricket rights in the United States, it is a natural progression to expand that expertise into additional countries across Europe and the Middle East,” added Chris Kuelling, executive director of IBCAP. “We look forward to showcasing the significant value we bring to members, like Cricbuzz, in delivering the resources and expertise necessary in the fight against piracy.”