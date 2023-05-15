AMC launches True Crime UK FAST channel

Amazon Freevee and Rakuten TV viewers are now able to watch CBS Reality programmes as the CBS AMC Networks UK Channels Partnership, a joint venture between AMC Networks International and Paramount Global, launches a free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel, True Crime UK from CBS Reality.

Programming launch highlights on the channel include original true crime titles such as Evidence of Evil, Murder Wall, Donal MacIntyre Unsolved (pictured) and exclusive third party content such as Medical Detectives from CBS Reality, the factual entertainment channel.

Tanya Gugenheim, SVP, Business Development, AMC Networks International – UK, commented: “We’re thrilled to launch True Crime UK from CBS Reality on Amazon Freevee and Rakuten TV. Expanding our factual entertainment content into the FAST space underscores the demand for our acclaimed true crime programming and will enable us to share it with a huge new audience.”

True Crime UK from CBS Reality will be available through Amazon Freevee and the Rakuten TV services initially, with more major platforms rolling out across 2023. Both services are available via various outlets such as Prime Video, Amazon Fire TV, Roku devices, Apple TV and iOS and Android devices. On-demand CBS Reality content is also available via the CBS Catchup Channels UK player.