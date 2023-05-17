Sky plans ‘definitive’ London 7/7 bombings doc serie

Zai Bennett, Sky’s Managing Director of Content, has revealed that the broadcaster has commissioned a three-part series, 7/7: Britain’s Day of Terror (w/t) which will launch on Sky Documentaries and NOW in 2025 to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the 7/7 bombings.

Bennett told members of the Royal Television Society in London that the Sky Original series aims to provide the definitive account of the shocking events in London on July 7th, 2005, when 52 people were killed and more than 700 injured as part of an Al-Qaeda campaign.

Produced by Blast Films, a Sky Studios company, this incisive and layered series will unpick the events of one of the worst terrorist attacks suffered on British soil. With unprecedented access to those closest to the story – many of whom have never spoken before – this series will reveal a gripping and alternative account of the 7/7 bombings.

Three perspectives will be told in parallel: that of the investigators desperately hunting for answers; the ordinary civilians embroiled in the attacks; and the unheard voices from those closely connected to the perpetrators. New revelations about the bombers’ personal histories and motivations will provide a deeper, historical insight into what led to their radicalisation as well as the complex social, moral and political backdrop that underpinned the tragedy. Understanding why and how 7/7 happened will form a crucial part of the series’ narrative.

First-person testimony combined with raw, unseen archive builds a compelling narrative that follows the Police and Counter Terror investigation – from the first blast and frantic hunt for intel on the bombers to the failed second attack that followed two weeks later. This ignited Britain’s biggest ever manhunt and, as police came under pressure to capture the suicide bombers amongst rising panic and racial tension, resulted in the police shooting of Jean Charles De Menezes after he was wrongly identified as a suspect. Weaving together the story of radicalisation in Britain and the geopolitical context – told, for the first time, by those with close and intimate connections – will provide the most definitive account of 7/7.

“Much has been documented about the 7/7 London bombings, but little has been said about the road to 7/7 from those connected to the history and events of the day,” said Danny Horan, Chief Creative Officer of Blast Films. “Our series will offer a complete picture of how Britain became a significant target for Al-Qaeda, as well as a comprehensive look at the terror of the day and the subsequent investigation.”

“The horrific 7/7 bombings shook the country and marked a pivotal moment in British history,” added Poppy Dixon, Director of Documentaries and Factual at Sky UK. “Like 9/11, the attacks are ingrained into our collective memory and I commend Blast Films’ authoritative, balanced and sensitive exploration of this subject.”

The Sky Original documentary series has been commissioned for Sky Documentaries by Bennett, Dixon and Tom Barry, Commissioning Editor. The series is produced by Blast Films and Sky Studios. Horan serves as Executive Producer and Karim Shah is Producer. NBCUniversal Global Distribution will handle international sales of the series on behalf of Sky Studios.