Forecast: India multiplay revenue to grow at 4.9% CAGR

Multiplay service revenue in India is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9 per cent between 2022 and 2027 in line with the rising adoption of multiplay service bundles among households on the back of improving fixed network infrastructure in the country, according to GlobalData, the analytics company.

GlobalData’s India Multiplay Forecast (Q1 2023) reveals that doubleplay service bundles accounted for 79.6 per cent share of the total multiplay households in 2022, followed by Quadplay with 11 per cent and tripleplay bundles with 9.3 per cent share. Doubleplay bundles will continue to be the most popular multiplay service category in India over the forecast period, with all major operators such as Airtel, Jio and BSNL promoting unlimited telephony service along with their fiber broadband plans.

Pradeepthi Kantipudi, Telecom Analyst at GlobalData, commented: “The ongoing investments in the fibre-optic network expansion have been improving access to high quality broadband services for more customers in India, and supporting telecom service providers to develop and promote multiplay bundles over the forecast period. The operators in India have also been integrating value-added services with their multiplay bundles to improve customer loyalty and reduce churn.”

Reliance Jio was the market leader in terms of number of multiplay households in 2022, followed by Bharti Airtel. The three major operators Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and BSNL are offering discounts on fixed broadband and multiplay plans with a goal of lowering churn and increasing revenue-generating units (RGUs).

Kantipudi concluded: “All the major service providers in India have been promoting complementary access to OTT applications such as Yupp TV, Amazon Prime Video, Voot and Netflix to promote the adoption of multiplay bundles. Jio, for instance, is offering JioFiber postpaid plan of around INR499 ($6)/month for one year at 30Mbps speed with access to 400+ TV channels and OTT subscriptions such as Universal+, ALTBalaji, Eros Now and JioCinema among others.”