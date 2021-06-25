Forecast: India multi-play service revenues to grow

Multi-play service revenues in India are expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4 per cent between 2020 and 2025, with the growing adoption of multi-play bundles supported by improving fixed infrastructure in the country, according to GlobalData, a data and analytics company.

GlobalData’s India Multi-play Forecast Model reveals that double-play bundles accounted for 83.9 per cent share of the total multi-play households in 2020, followed by triple-play with 12.3 per cent and quad-play bundles with 3.7 per cent share. Double-play bundles will continue to be the most popular category in India over the forecast period with all major operators such as Airtel, Jio and BSNL promoting unlimited telephony service with its fibre broadband plans.

Deepa Dhingra, Senior Telecom Analyst at GlobalData, said: “The ongoing investments on the fiber-optic network expansion has been enabling access to high quality broadband services for more customers in India, which will support telecom service providers to develop and promote multi-play bundles over the forecast period. The operators in India have also been integrating value-added services with their multi-play bundles to reduce churn and enhance customer loyalty.”

The average monthly household spend on multi-play bundles will increase slightly from $9.28 in 2020 to $9.67 in 2025 as operators promote additional benefits such as unlimited Internet, access to VoD platforms and free 4K set top box to enhance value proposition of the packages.

Dhingra concluded: “BSNL was the market leader in terms of number of multi-play households in 2020, followed by Bharti Airtel and Jio. All the major service providers in India have been promoting complementary access to OTT applications such as Yupp TV, amazon prime video, Voot and Netflix to promote the adoption of multi-play bundles. Furthermore, Jio’s aggressive customer acquisition strategy also includes 30-days free trial, including unlimited broadband service, free 4K set top box and access to 13 OTT applications.”