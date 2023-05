Billionaire telecoms investor Patrick Drahi has increased his stake in dominant UK telco BT to 24.5 per cent from 18 per cent via his Altice UK investment unit – but reiterated that he does not plan a full takeover.

“Altice UK has restated its position to the board of BT that it does not intend to make an offer for BT,” the company said.

Drahi first took a 12.1 per cent stake in the telco in June 2021, upping this to 18 per cent in December 2021.