Ofcom consults on BBC performance measurement

UK broadcast regulator Ofcom has published a consultation on proposed changes to the performance measurement framework (PMF) it uses to assess the BBC’s performance in delivering its Mission and promoting its Public Purposes.

The existing PMF was put in place in 2017 and sets out the performance measures, metrics and main data sources used for Ofcom’s monitoring and performance assessment of the BBC.

Ofcom considers that the framework of four performance measures that make up the PMF remain effective, but that some of the detail requires updating to ensure it remains fit for the future:

Ofcom is consulting on the following changes:

removing references to specific data sources to ensure the document does not become outdated;

removing the concept of a ‘minimum set of evidence’ for each Public Purpose, to be replaced with a broader range of examples of the breadth of metrics we use across all Public Purposes; and

expanding the scope of Ofcom’s approach to measuring impact.

The consultation closes on June 23rd, 2023, and Ofcom plans to publish its decision in July 2023.