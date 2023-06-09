Barça TV closing down

Barça TV, the official channel of the Barcelona football team, will cease its transmissions on June 30th following its contract with Telefónica not being renewed.



The channel is said to be hitting losses of €14 million every year, and will thus close down dismissing all of its 150 workers.



The channel has been operating since 1996. High costs and an austerity policy imposed by the new presidency have led to the demise of the operation.

Meanwhile, rival La Liga club Real MAdrid has just announced its new OTT service.