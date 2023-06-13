Amazon Freevee adding MGM, WBD FAST Channels

Amazon Freevee has agreed a deal with MGM and Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) to add 23 FAST channels to its portfolio.

MGM is to launch 12 FAST channels on Freevee, whilst the other 11 will feature WBD content. The new channels joins Freevee’s slate of over 280 FAST channels which can be accessed through the Freevee app, as well as within Fire TV and Prime Video.

MGM’s lineup of channels includes The Pink Panther, Stargate, Green Acres, and The Outer Limits, alongside branded channels such as MGM Presents, MGM Presents: Action, and MGM Presents: Sci-Fi, which will be home to titles such as Capote and Red Dawn.

The 11 FAST channels that feature Discovery and WBD studio content includes programming Cake Boss, Extreme Couponing, Ghost Brothers, Paranormal Lockdown, Say Yes to the Dress, and Long Lost Family.

“FAST Channels offer Freevee viewers an always-on, 24/7, lean-back viewing experience that immediately connects them to a selection of TV shows, movies, and unscripted programming such as news, sports, and music,” said Ryan Pirozzi, head of Amazon Freevee. “MGM and Warner Bros Discovery create content that appeals to a diverse fan base – action, comedy, drama, scripted, unscripted, and more. We are incredibly excited Freevee customers will have even more choice when it comes to what they can watch, whenever and however they choose.”