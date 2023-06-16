DISH claims network coverage milestone

As of June 14th 2023, DISH Wireless is offering 5G broadband service to over 70 per cent of the US population, giving more than 240 million Americans access to what it describes as the very latest in connectivity technology. This marks a major milestone for DISH and the U.S. telecom industry, as we designed, built and deployed a first-of-its-kind 5G network in three years. DISH has also satisfied all other June 14th, 2023 FCC commitments, including launching over 15,000 5G sites.

“Our teams have worked tirelessly for years, and this achievement is a testament to their dedication and commitment as we grow the world’s first and only 5G cloud-native Open RAN network,” said Dave Mayo, executive vice president, Network Development, DISH Wireless. “We appreciate the continued support and efforts of our partners as DISH continues to lead the industry in Open RAN deployment.”

DISH says it is also the first wireless service provider to launch 5G voice service – called voice over new radio (VoNR) – in the US. Since going live in Las Vegas in 2022, DISH steadily increased VoNR functionality to additional markets. Our VoNR service now covers more than 70 million people across the US through both Boost Mobile and Boost Infinite. DISH plans to continue rolling out VoNR service as the network is further optimised for this next-generation voice technology.

“As a leader in Open RAN technology, DISH is playing a major role in the transformation of America’s wireless infrastructure and the way the world communicates,” stated John Swieringa, president and chief operating officer, DISH Wireless. “We have made significant progress on our network buildout, and can now focus on monetising the network through retail and enterprise growth. With more markets across the country offering the DISH 5G network for voice, text and data services, our business can start realizing the benefits of owner economics.”

Customers can access the DISH 5G broadband network through Project Genesis, which provides valuable customer input on network performance impacting our broader retail wireless users. It is available to anyone in a qualifying location within the 70 per cent coverage area.

DISH will file its FCC buildout report no later than July 14th, 2023.