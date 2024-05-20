AMC Reality on ITVX from May 30

Following the announcement earlier this year that the ITVX streaming platform would be adding AMC collections to its service, ITV has now confirmed that AMC Reality will go live later this month.

From May 30th, AMC Reality on ITVX will feature a host of reality franchises, with plenty of match making, impending nuptials, dress finding and wedding do-overs among others. Popular reality titles available to watch on ITVX will include Amazing Wedding Cakes (pictured), Million Dollar Matchmaker, Love After Lock Up and more.

Speaking when the deal was first announced, Sasha Breslau, Head of Content Acquisitions at ITVX, said: “We’re looking forward to bringing AMCNI UK’s premium scripted and reality titles to ITVX. We’ve enjoyed a very successful partnership with AMCNI UK already during ITVX’s first year – and now we’ll be showcasing even more of their best programming. We know that ITVX viewers love big stars, glossy scripted and jaw dropping reality – and this deal has it all.”