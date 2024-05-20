TV prize competition from Freely

UK PSB-backed streaming service Freely is celebrating its launch by giving UK residents the chance to win a new Hisense TV by finding a specially branded Freely cab. Freely’s new advertising campaign and tagline ‘Set Yourself Freely’ nods to the ease of the new service by showing people they can set themselves free from TV bills, boxes, dishes, and other subscriptions, and that there’s a new and exciting way to do free TV.

To highlight the free service, the Freely taxi will be driving around some of the most famous attractions in London (Monday May 20th ), Birmingham (Tuesday May 21st ) and Manchester (Wednesday May 22nd ).

Freely allows audiences to stream live TV channels alongside on demand content via their new smart TVs, removing the need for a dish or aerial. Research reveals half of UK homes will watch TV exclusively over Wi-Fi by 2030.

Highlighting how all you need is Wi-Fi to access the service, Freely has aired a new TV advert featuring viewers watching TV in unexpected Wi-Fi enabled places. There’s a couple curled up watching Doctor Who (BBC) whilst in the back of a black cab, a man getting a bit too into The Great British Bake Off (Channel 4) in a restaurant, and a woman becoming engrossed by Michael Palin in Nigeria (Channel 5) in the aisles of a supermarket. The ad then finishes with a family enjoying TV the right way, sat together on the sofa, in front of The 1% Club (ITV).

Residents in the three cities are encouraged to try and locate the taxi to be in with a chance to win one of multiple brand-new Freely Hisense TVs. They can either hail the cab and watch the new TV advert with free snacks and drinks or, if the taxi is occupied or on the move, scan the QR code on the side of the vehicle.

In the UK, the service is now available on 2024 Hisense 4K TVs. Freely will also be coming to sets from TV manufacturer Vestel, with more details announced in the coming weeks, including additional smart TV, operating system, and content partners.

“The way people are watching TV is changing, so we’re thrilled to get Freely out to the UK,” declared Amy Rowcliffe, Marketing Director at Everyone TV. “Being able to watch live and on demand TV, all in one place, will be amazing for viewers fed up with hopping from app to app to find something they want to watch.”

“As content from the free broadcasters continues to hit new heights – the fact it can be accessed by simply pressing the Freely button on your remote is a huge leap towards securing the future of free TV. We’re hugely proud of this, and are excited to get Freely out on the road, figuratively and literally, through our new advertising campaign and UK taxi tour!”