MPs continue Media Bill scrutiny

Representatives from the broadcasting industry will appear before the Culture, Media and Sport Committee of the UK House of Commons in the second session of its scrutiny of the draft Media Bill.

In the first panel, MPs will question representatives from broadcasters BBC and S4C, as well as the Gaelic Media Service MG Alba. The cross-party committee will examine views on changes the draft Media Bill would make to the prominence of public service broadcasters on smart TVs, provisions for minority languages, protections of the listed events regime and ‘must offer-must carry’ agreement objectives.

The second panel will focus on radio, with representatives from the BBC, Radiocentre and the Co-founder of UK Community Radio Network. MPs are likely to examine the implications of the draft bill for commercial local radio, including the reduced local requirements on commercial radio stations, protections for radio’s availability on connected audio devices and which devices the legislation would apply to.