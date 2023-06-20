AsiaSat acquires Lightning International

AsiaSat, the satellite solutions provider, has announced its 100 per cent acquisition of Lightning International Limited, the content distribution and media solutions company based in the UK and Hong Kong. The addition of Lightning into the AsiaSat family is a strategic move to expand the company’s services and extend its clients’ reach to global audiences through traditional and new distribution platforms including OTT and FAST.

“I am excited to announce this investment in Lightning in order to strengthen AsiaSat’s capabilities in channel distribution and provide customers with end-to-end B2B and B2C media solutions,” said Roger Tong, Chief Executive Officer of AsiaSat. “We welcome the experienced and talented team from Lightning joining us, and integrating their expertise and business connections as part of our transformation efforts.”

With over 12 years of distributing TV channels and programme content to worldwide audiences via TV stations, pay0TV operators and streaming platforms, Lightning represents producers, channels and other media businesses from Europe, Asia and around the world, and provides advice on a wide range of content and media solutions.

“We are thrilled to join forces with AsiaSat and bring our experience in TV content distribution and solutions into the company,” said James Ross, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Lightning. “We believe our combined strengths will enable us to grow stronger together, through the synergies between us.”

Financial details were not disclosed.