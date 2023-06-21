WildEarth launches on Freeview

Nature enthusiast-focused service WildEarth is now available on Freeview in the UK. WildEarth will bring what it describes as “the captivating wonders of the natural world” to viewers across the country through Freeview Channel 91, via its daily Sunrise and Sunset Safaris from Southern Africa.

WildEarth’s mission is to foster a deep connection between people and nature, offering authentic and unscripted wildlife experiences. Through its daily live broadcasts, WildEarth transports viewers to the heart of nature, enabling them to form a personal bond with the animals and environments they encounter.

WildEarth’s live and interactive shows aim to recreate the experience of being on a safari vehicle in remote African locations. The focus is on capturing serendipitous moments of unscripted magic, rather than relying on dramatic animal behaviour, to create an emotional connection between viewers and the natural world.

Programming highlights include SafariLIVE, offering twice-daily live safaris from various African wilderness reserves where viewers can observe the daily lives, stories, and families of leopards, lions, hyenas, elephants, and rhinos.

Viewers can also immerse themselves in the world of LIVE at the Waterhole, where animals gather at watering holes across Africa, revealing moments of intense drama and vulnerability as predators stealthily lurk in the bushes, poised to strike unsuspecting prey.

“WildEarth is all about connecting people to nature in a real and unscripted way – in effect we are the largest safari vehicle in the word,” commented Emily Wallington, Co-Founder of WildEarth. “This helps viewers to understand nature for what it really is and to see why we need to conserve our beautiful habitats. This partnership with Freeview in the UK is a major step in achieving this as we reach British viewers who love nature and care about the planet.”

WildEarth has landed in the United Kingdom through Freeview on the SDN multiplex. Both companies have worked together to leverage the newest technologies in content gathering in remote locations and bringing them across the world into the UK’s Freeview homes, blending IP gathering and DTT delivery seamlessly.

“The launch of WildEarth on Freeview via SDN brings a whole new kind of broadcasting to viewers at a time when the message of conservation and nature has never been more important,” said David Coughtrie, Managing Director SDN & Director Pay TV Distribution at ITV. “It’s a unique way of using the power of live TV to allow viewers to experience the wonder of an African safari with two way interaction and I’m really excited to be bringing it into British homes.”