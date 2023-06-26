FCC proposes Next Gen TV rule changes

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has introduced a Report and Order in the Next Generation Broadcast Television (ATSC 3.0 or Next Gen TV) docket, making changes to its Next Gen TV rules designed to preserve over-the-air (OTA) television viewers’ access to the widest possible range of programming while also supporting television broadcasters’ transition to the next generation of broadcast television technology.

The Report and Order seeks to facilitate and encourage partnerships that will minimise potential disruptions by permitting stations in a market to work together to preserve viewers’ access to ATSC 1.0-formatted programming during the transition. It intends simultaneously to facilitate broadcasters’ voluntary transition to ATSC 3.0, which can provide consumers with the benefit of new and innovative services, while protecting the vast majority of over-the-air TV viewers who continue to rely on 1.0 equipment.

“NAB applauds today’s FCC order, which will enable broadcast television innovation,” stated Curtis LeGeyt, NAB President and CEO. “Next Gen TV holds the potential to offer tremendous benefits for viewers. To unlock that potential, broadcasters are undergoing a complex and challenging transition. The steps the Commission has taken today – to facilitate the hosting of multicast programming and provide an end date to a rule mandating identical ATSC 1.0 and 3.0 broadcasts – will help make that transition possible. We appreciate the commissioners’ leadership and the hard work of the staff, and we look forward to continuing to work with the FCC to bring the benefits of Next Gen TV to viewers.”