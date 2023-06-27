BAFTA appoints Putt as Chair

BAFTA has names Sara Putt as the arts charity’s newly elected Chair.

For over a decade, Putt has been actively involved with BAFTA, she has served on the Board of Trustees since 2011 and has been BAFTA’s Deputy Chair since 2021. She has volunteered in various BAFTA committee roles, most recently as Chair of the Television Committee and previously as Chair of the Learning, Inclusion and Talent Committee. Putt sits on the advisory board of the British Film Commission, The Film & TV Charity board and previously on the board of Women in Film and TV.

With a career spanning thirty years in the UK television industry, Putt runs an agency for behind-the-camera technical and production talent, from producers and directors through to heads of department and crew. In 2021, Sara Putt Associates united with sister agencies Sayle Screen and The Artists Partnership to create The Partnership Group. Based at Shepperton Studios, Sara Putt Associates also runs a unique in-house Trainee and Foundation Scheme supporting the next generation of freelance talent including those entrants from underrepresented groups.

With a background in production, Putt has also produced many short films for and with her clients, including the BAFTA-nominated Tattoo.

Putt has actively supported BAFTA’s year-round programme of learning and new talent initiatives. For the last 12 years Sara Putt Associates have sponsored the Emerging Talent section of the BAFTA Television Craft Awards.

Putt commented: “I am deeply honoured to succeed Krishnendu Majumdar as Chair of BAFTA. During his tenure, BAFTA has seen growth and transition. Krish led the ground-breaking 2020 Review with integrity, drive, and openness, and as a result BAFTA has evolved as an academy and arts charity. Following the lead of the Chairs before me, I intend to continue listening to our membership, our stakeholders and our many beneficiaries. I care deeply about supporting talent and with my expertise as an agent I will steer the work BAFTA does to positively impact the careers of those we support. I believe in celebrating excellence on and off screen and the positive influence BAFTA has in the screen industries, and I am excited to continue learning more about the challenges and opportunities in Games to best to serve this part of the BAFTA community.”

“I am grateful and thrilled to be working with Jane Millichip, our new CEO, and the entire BAFTA team whom I have come to know and admire over the past few years. BAFTA belongs to all of us, and it is a privilege for me to serve both our members and the wider industries,” she added.

Putt will serve for a three-year term as Chief. The Board will appoint a Deputy Chair(s) and co-optees in due course.