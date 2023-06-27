EC warns on Orange, Masmovil merger

The European Commission is concerned that the merger between Orange and MásMóvil will reduce competition and increase prices.

This is the preliminary conclusion of the probe carried out by the EC on the impact on the Spanish telco market. Now the companies may make submissions on how they will mitigate the impact, before the EC makes a final decision by September 4th.

Orange and MásMóvil are the second and the fourth largest telcos in Spain and their merger is valued at €18.6 billion.

The EC is concerned about the reduction of the number of network operators in Spain, “eliminating an important competition pressure and an innovative rival in the Spanish minority markets of telco mobile services, fixed broadband and convergent services”, said in a statement.