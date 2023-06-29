VIZIO unveils reimagined Home Screen

Connected entertainment specialist VIZIO is rolling out a reimagined design of its home screen experience, suggesting it will enhance the way consumers discover and stream entertainment and that with the new VIZIO Home Screen, discovering, navigating, personalising, and streaming content has never been easier.

A modern design delivers a more intuitive and personalised experience than ever before. With new built-in features and customisation, it is now easier than ever to find popular apps, as well as browse movies and shows. The enhancements come as part of VIZIO’s commitment to offer consumers the very best viewing experience and unparalleled value from their television.

Included in the new VIZIO Home Screen are a number of improvements to the user experience:

Intuitive Design: revamped menus, settings, and navigation features make browsing easier than ever, and a redesigned virtual keyboard and genre pages improve the ease and speed of searching for content.

Seamless Content Discovery: easily find your next favourite movie or show right from the Home Screen, with built-in recommendations and valuable information such as Common Sense Media parental guidance and Rotten Tomatoes scores.

Customisation: personalise the App Row with your favourites, and centralise movies and shows from different apps in one place with My Watchlist.

“The VIZIO Home Screen is the next step in our evolution to bring our consumers the best entertainment experience,” explains Kaitlyn Collins, VP of Product Marketing at VIZIO. “Our goal is to make it easy for our consumers to experience our latest innovations as soon as they are available, even on older VIZIO Smart TVs. The rollout and availability of the new VIZIO Home Screen is another manifestation of the idea that, even after consumers purchase a TV from us, we’ll continue to offer value, support, and innovation to their viewing experience.”