Vodafone: Data demand up 99% at Glastonbury

Vodafone, Glastonbury’s Official Connectivity Partner, has revealed that 169 terabytes of data was consumed by data-hungry Festival-goers – the most Vodafone data ever used at Glastonbury Festival and 99 per cent more than 2022.

Data stats show that 450 gigabytes of data was uploaded during Elton John’s headline performance on June 26th.

20 terabytes of data was used by Festival-goers at the Pyramid Stage.

More than 208,000 Glastonbury fans downloaded the Official Glastonbury app, powered by Vodafone.

The 169 terabytes of data consumed during the Festival is the equivalent of downloading the Rocket Man film in HD 400 times an hour for the whole Festival.

Almost 2,500 SIMs were given to consumers, emergency services, bar operators, charities and Glastonbury’s core operations and accessibility teams, so even more people could benefit from Vodafone’s network.

Vodafone’s figures show that, over the course of the five-day event, 20 terabytes of data was consumed at the Festival’s busiest stage. Fans enjoyed uploading videos and pictures to social media without the network issues often associated with busy places.

The Glastonbury app powered by Vodafone was downloaded 208,000 times, with more than 130,729 people using the ‘My Line-Up’ feature, so Festival-goers had the latest artist information at their fingertips.

Some 10,500 power banks were sold through the Battery Exchange scheme. With Vodafone donating a pre-loaded SIM card to local charities in Somerset for every pack purchased, Festival-goers were able to give back to the community.

Max Taylor, Vodafone’s UK Chief Commercial Officer, commented: “We are incredibly proud of our network team who boosted the network to its highest ever capacity in our first year as Official Connectivity Partner to Glastonbury. We wanted to make sure that as many fans as possible could benefit from our reliable, award winning network on site and we over-delivered on this promise. We can’t wait to bring even bigger and better things to Glastonbury next year.”