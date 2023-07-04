Russian World aims for audience in occupied Ukraine

Russian DTH operator Russkiy Mir (Russian World) aims to connect 155,000 households in the occupied Dontesk, Kherson, Zaporizhzia and Luhansk regions of Ukraine by the end of this year, according to Comnews.

The service opened in December 2022. Russian deputy prime minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said that installation teams should connect 155,000 homes in what the Russian government describes as Russia’s ‘new regions’ by the end of this year. The channel name refers obliquely to the Kremlin ideology that Ukraine is a part of Russia.

All channels on the platform are distributed free of charge via three packages, and equipment, installation is also reportedly provided free of charge. One package comprises 20 Russian Federal TV channels from two digital multiplexes, while a second includes 10 regional channels from the occupied regions. A third package of nine entertainment channels is set to be launched in the future.