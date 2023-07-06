Threads, the new social media platform from Meta, is now available to download in over 100 countries including the UK, but not yet in the EU due to regulatory concerns.

Ten million users signed up for the Threads app in its first seven hours of release, according to Mark Zuckerberg, the company’s chief, who revealed the stat in his first tweet in over a decade,

Meta, which also owns Facebook and Instagram, called the new app an “initial version”, with extra features planned including the ability to interact with people on other social media apps.