Meta set to launch Twitter rival
July 4, 2023
Meta, owner of Facebook, has announced it will its new app to rival Twitter on July 6th. The new social media app, called Threads, is already available for pre-order on the Apple App Store, and will be linked to Instagram.
Meta describes Threads as a “text based conversation app […] where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow”.
Twitter has faced a barrage of negative press in recent days as owner Elon Musk has put a daily limit on how many tweets users can see. It’s one of many moves that have perplexed users in recent monts as Musk has struggled to find a smooth way in which to make his $44 billion dollar acquistion proftiable.
Threads will be a free service with no restrictions on how many posts a user can see.
Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg and Musk have a strong rivalry, with the pair recently bizarrely agreeing to a cage fight against one another.