Meta set to launch Twitter rival

Twitter has faced a barrage of negative press in recent days as owner Elon Musk has put a daily limit on how many tweets users can see. It’s one of many moves that have perplexed users in recent monts as Musk has struggled to find a smooth way in which to make his $44 billion dollar acquistion proftiable.

Threads will be a free service with no restrictions on how many posts a user can see.

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg and Musk have a strong rivalry, with the pair recently bizarrely agreeing to a cage fight against one another.