Netomnia passes half a million premises milestone

UK broadband infrastructure provider Netomnia has passed, and made Ready for Service (RFS), more than 500,000 homes and businesses as part of its ultrafast full-fibre rollout.

Half a million premises across the country now have access to what the company claims is one of the fastest and most reliable fibre networks with YouFibre now serving more than 40,000 customers on the UK’s largest exclusively XGS PON fibre infrastructure, capable of providing up to 10Gbps.

Netomnia says the milestone reflects its exponential growth, with the business passing more than 125,000 properties in Q2 of 2023 alone. The network operator is now building at a rate of 500,000 homes and businesses per year, with ambitions of reaching 1 million premises by early 2024.

“Reaching half a million premises and already providing service to 40,000 of them is a significant achievement and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team,” commented Jeremy Chelot, CEO at Netomnia and YouFibre. “Especially when you consider we only started out two and a half years ago, and we are now the sixth largest network in the UK, have the third fastest build rate, and are building in all four UK countries. This is just the first step in our ambitious growth strategy to hit one million homes and businesses within the next 12 months.”

“I am particularly pleased about the speed at which we are now building,” he added. As well as a rapid build engine, we also pride ourselves on our level of service, with YouFibre currently boasting 4.9 stars on Trustpilot. We truly understand the need for a future-proofed network like ours, so we are working as hard as we can to bring it to as many people as possible.”

“We believe that everyone in the UK should be able to access broadband that is not only reliable, but empowers them to unleash their full potential. Our full-fibre infrastructure allows homes and businesses across the country to operate more effectively than ever before, and protects them as the world becomes better connected. This is just the beginning for us and we’re excited for what’s to come.”