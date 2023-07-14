France Channel joins Prime Video Channels in the US

France Channel, the French SVoD platform dedicated to the promotion of French films and TV works in the US, has joined pay-offering Prime Video Channels.

As a result, the service created in 2021 and run by Julien Verley, is planning to launch a new multi-million fundraising campaign within the next six to twelve months to accelerate growth.

The Prime deal allows Amazon Prime’s 146 million US subscribers to gain access a library of some 4,500 French titles coming from French groups like Newen, France tv distribution, Arte, Mediawan, Ampersand, Morgane Production, Cyber Group Studios, Gaumont, Studiocanal, Pathé, mk2, Le Pacte and more). The service is adding to its slate every week.

At $7.99 a month, the SVoD platform is also available in OTT, Apple TV and Roku, and streaming platform Struum as well as on mobiles devices.