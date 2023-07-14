Mediacorp, Singtel, StarHub bring Women’s World Cup to Singapore

From July 20th to August 20th, Mediacorp, Singtel and StarHub, are set to provide full coverage of all 64 FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 matches to football fans in Singapore. The collaboration will enable football fans to stream the games live or on-demand on any device. All new and existing mewatch, Singtel TV and StarHub TV customers will be able to catch the games at no extra cost.

“Football is much more than a sport, with its ability to bring communities together and inspire hope in people across nations. We are therefore delighted to partner Singtel and StarHub once again to deliver more scintillating football action to audiences in Singapore, this time with the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023,” said

Angeline Poh, Chief Customer and Corporate Development Officer, Mediacorp. “We trust that fans will enjoy the convenience of catching the pinnacle event of women’s football on mewatch, which will offer all 64 matches live and on-demand for catch-up viewing, as well as curated highlights on a dedicated channel – all on their preferred devices.”

“The FIFA Women’s World Cup, despite its relatively short history, has been gaining momentum and growing in popularity. Today, it stands as a major event on the global sports calendar and we are exhilarated to partner Mediacorp and StarHub to bring this historic tournament to our viewers. Whether you’re watching the matches at home or on the go, Singapore’s football fans won’t miss a single moment of the action with Singtel’s advanced fibre and mobile networks. We invite you to join us in celebrating the talent of these remarkable athletes,” said Diana Chen, Managing Director, Customer Value, Singtel Singapore.

“We believe that sports has a unique power to unite people and should be readily available to everyone. As part of our commitment to bring football to all, StarHub is thrilled to join hands with Singtel and Mediacorp, to ensure the beautiful game is accessible to all our TV customers,” said Johan Buse, Chief, Consumer Business Group, StarHub. “We are also encouraged by the surging popularity of women’s football and strive to support female athletes on the global stage, by screening all Women’s World Cup matches and enabling sports fans to fully immerse themselves in the tournament.”

All matches will be made available on StarHub’s TV+ and IPTV platforms (Channels 251 and 252), Singtel TV, Singtel TV GO (Channels 141 and 142) and CAST, and Mediacorp’s digital video streaming service mewatch. Audiences in Singapore will also be able to catch the opening match ‘live’, in addition to a delayed telecast of the final match, on free -to-air television on Mediacorp’s Channel 5.