Banijay reorganises business in Asia

Media and entertainment powerhouse, Banijay, has announced the reorganisation of Banijay in Asia, combining two entities – Endemol Shine India and Banijay Asia – under the leadership of Deepak Dhar, who has been appointed the Founder & Group CEO – Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India.

Building a regional content powerhouse, the move follows the full buy-out of Endemol Shine India from CA Media, and sees media veteran and entrepreneur, Dhar, take on overarching role. Having led Endemol’s Indian operations between 2005 and 2018, before launching Banijay Asia and overseeing its strategic growth, he will now continue his focus on leading the wider group’s content strategies, partnerships, new business, and alliances, in addition to building both companies’ reputations in generating new IP.

In line with the changes, and with the aim of unlocking greater synergies, Dhar will now finesse the structure of Banijay in Asia, setting group-wide roles, as well as dedicated creative positions within the respective production labels. Key personnel-related news is expected to be shared in the coming weeks.

Dhar (pictured) commented: “The reorganisation of Banijay in Asia is our biggest and boldest move yet and aligns with our ambition to drive further growth in India and Asia at-large. Leveraging the creative potential and possibilities of both brands, we will now strategically pursue complimentary yet independent creative portfolios to offer the most diverse, and compelling cross-genre content from all across the globe, to our Indian and Asian platforms and screens.”

Marco Bassetti, CEO at Banijay, said: “Deepak is a leading creative and entrepreneurial force in Asia, and in our partnership thus far, he has successfully created an impressive slate, and a host of fruitful partnerships with major buyers and partners worldwide. In this new phase for the business, he will now focus on unlocking and aligning other strategic growth avenues to put Banijay in a dominating position, both in India, as well as Asia.”

Dhar added, “I’ve been fortunate to have been involved in the growth of both businesses since their inception in India; now, leading them both through the next phase of growth, is a surreal feeling. I look forward to working closely with my colleagues at Endemol Shine and Banijay Asia to continue to create path-breaking content, and having fun along the way.”

Over the last few years, Banijay Asia has delivered hit scripted adaptations like The Night Manager, Call My Agent Bollywood, Hostages and Fall, and successful Originals like Dahan, Matsya Kaand, Undekhi and Tribhanga amongst many others. The content studio’s upcoming shows include Indian reimaginations of The Good Wife Monk, House and Suits. On the non-scripted front, Banijay produces titles like The Kapil Sharma Show, MTV Roadies, The Voice, The Big Picture, Into The Wild with Bear Grylls, Case Toh Banta Hai, Nach Baliye and more. The content studio’s upcoming shows include Survivor and Temptation Island.

Meanwhile, since 2005, Endemol Shine India has established a reputation as the leading producer of Bigg Boss across 9 regions, as well as the Indian adaptations of Fear Factor, MasterChef and Deal or No Deal. On the Scripted front, apart from Bombay Begums, Trial By Fire and Tooth Pari, the label has announced a third season of International Emmy-nominated Aarya, and a Hindi adaptation of The Bridge.