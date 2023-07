Spanish TV group Mediapro has reached an agreement with Unidad Editorial, owner of former DTT channel Veo TV, to renew their contract so that Gol TV can use its DTT spectrum for three more years.

Mediapro will pay €2.8 million yearly to use the frequency for its sports channel.

Both groups have been cooperating since 2016 when Veo TV closed down and its spectrum was rented to Mediapro.