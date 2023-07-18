Sud named Tubi CEO

Tubi, Fox Corporation’s free ad-supported streaming service, has announced the appointment of Anjali Sud as Chief Executive Officer for the company, effective September 1st. Sud, who will report to Paul Cheesbrough, CEO of Tubi Media Group, joins as Tubi recently became the most watched free ad-supported TV streaming service in the US.

“Anjali is a highly accomplished executive in the technology and media industry with a passion and track record for strategic disruption and authentic leadership,” said Cheesbrough. “As Tubi continues to scale and solidify its momentum as the most watched free TV and movie streaming service in the US, she is the perfect candidate to lead Tubi into a new era of creativity, growth and market leadership.”

Sud has spent the last decade enabling creators to make and share high-quality content. Under Sud’s leadership as CEO of Vimeo, the platform established itself as a key home for video creators and professionals, building a community of over 300 million users and generating scaled revenue growth and significant cash flow. Before her tenure at Vimeo, Sud held positions in finance, media and e-commerce at Time Warner and Amazon. She succeeds Farhad Massoudi, Tubi’s Founder & CEO.

“We are witnessing a seismic shift in where and how content will be consumed, and I believe that Tubi can become the destination for the next generation of audiences,” said Sud. “The future of streaming TV is free, and I am excited to join the Tubi team to help shape the next wave of entertainment, by giving all people access to all the world’s stories. Tubi is doing things differently in a space that is being imminently disrupted, and that is my kind of opportunity.”