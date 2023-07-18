The Hundred returning to BBC

This August, The Hundred cricket tournament returns to the BBC for a third year.

Sixteen games, including the opening game double header between Trent Rockets and Southern Brave on August 1st, and the final at Lord’s on August 27th, will be available to watch live across BBC TV and iPlayer. Every game will also be available live on BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and Sounds.

Launching in 2021, The Hundred brings together eight teams from across seven cities, including some of the best international and domestic players from the men’s and women’s game. The teams are: Birmingham Phoenix, London Spirit, Manchester Originals, Northern Superchargers (Leeds), Oval Invincibles (London), Southern Brave (Southampton), Trent Rockets (Nottingham) and Welsh Fire (Cardiff).

The BBC’s showcase matches will also feature live music performances, with the likes of DYLAN kicking things off at Trent Bridge and Rudimental headlining the final at Lords.

Barbara Slater, Director of BBC Sport, commented: “I’m excited to see our summer of cricket coverage continue with The Hundred in August. Our extensive, multi-platform coverage has brought the sport to new audiences over the past two years, and I cannot wait for it to do the same again in 2023.”