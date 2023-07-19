Report: Need for diverse talent in broadcast

Research from diversity and inclusion social enterprise Creative Access confirms a dip in optimism about career futures in individuals from under-represented groups in the creative industries.

The Creative Access Thrive Report 2023 comes after a gruelling year for talent as well as comms agencies and PR & marketing functions navigating the world of work – from the return to the office and technology shifts, to staff as well as client retention.

The not-for-profit reflects a decline in sentiment around career prospects in disabled individuals (54 per cent versus the average 62 per cent), and markedly so when intersectionality is taken into consideration, for example if an individual is also Black, Asian or Ethnically Diverse (BAED) which drops to 50 per cent.

Employer ED&I investment – the results?

When asked if Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion (ED&I) spend had increased in the last 12 months broadcast was less likely to have done so (48 per cent versus the average 68 per cent) which may in turn exacerbate the significant barriers to progression faced by under-represented talent. If these gaps aren’t addressed by employers in TV, radio and film it may lead to further staff churn:

Only a third (31 per cent) of individuals from under-represented groups working or aspiring to work in broadcast progressed in their career in the last 12 months – but for those who have received support services (such as: training, mentoring & networking) this significantly rises to 67 per cent having progressed

And a further third (31) per cent of individuals from under-represented groups across the comms industry do not feel they have the skills & knowledge to progress in their careers

Under-represented talent stuck in the middle

Organisations within the creative sector such as PR, broadcast/media, publishing, performing arts and more are currently putting most of their efforts into improving diversity and inclusion at entry-level (45 per cent), however when asked where they felt their organisation should focus their DE&I efforts, 70 per cent said it should be at all career levels of the organisation.

How do employers support diverse talent?

From broadcast workers and hopefuls who aren’t in receipt of support services, a lack of networks and contacts was highlighted as a key barrier to career progression, where only 29 per cent of BAED individuals feel armed with career-enhancing contacts (such as mentors or career champions), this drops even more so if individuals are from lower socio-economic status (lower SES) backgrounds 24 per cent, or are disabled 21 per cent. Respondents largely pointed to five main career progression barriers:

Organisational structures preventing progress Financial barriers (for equipment or training) Physical location where an individual lives Lack of training Lack access to networks, such as mentor or career champion

“It’s encouraging to see that despite a year of challenging economic headwinds, organisations are encouragingly still prioritising DE&I work,” commented Bibi Hilton, CEO, Creative Access. “Whether appointing DE&I leads or teams, or increasing overall spend to reach their DE&I goals. However, while 38 per cent admit to having a DE&I strategy in place, that means the vast majority do not, and we’re seeing the knock-on impact by way of increased poor mental health and a lack of career progression in under-represented talent who are without support. It begs the question as to whether employers are investing in the most impactful areas to acquire, develop and retain diverse talent at all levels.”