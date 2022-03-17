Study: International demand for diverse content

STARZ, in partnership with the Center for Scholars & Storytellers at UCLA, has published an international consumer survey examining consumer perceptions and demands for diverse, authentic and inclusive media representation.

Among the top findings from the International Audiences Want to See More Diverse Representation On and Off Screen survey, results indicate that diversity on screen and diversity behind the camera are important drivers of how international audiences choose content.

The respondents from numerous countries, adults 18-90, said that having female and diverse representation behind the camera was important in several countries. In response to questions about whether they felt characteristics important to their identity were well represented in current TV and media, the results show that women felt notably less represented compared to men, and the majority of respondents felt they were not accurately represented, demonstrating a need to continue improving representation on and off screen for global audiences.

“STARZ is committed to delivering authentic stories that amplify diverse voices to our audience and this survey from the Center for Scholars & Storytellers at UCLA confirms that our strategy correlates with international consumer demand,” said Superna Kalle, President of International for STARZ. “We look forward to continue to provide our strong offering of content to an international audience that values the voices of women and authenticity behind the camera as much as we do.”

Yalda T. Uhls, Founder of the Center for Scholars & Storytellers at UCLA, said: “This report provides firm data that the international consumer cares as much and sometimes more than US’ audiences about what they see on screen and who is behind the screen.”

Women outside of the US feel notably less represented compared to men

Only 35 per cent of women reported that their identity is well represented in current media content, compared to 41 per cent men

International audiences care about who is in front of and behind the camera

52 per cent felt it was important that women were represented behind the camera

57.4 per cent reported it was important to them that people behind the scenes are from diverse backgrounds

Diversity behind the camera was equally important for men (58 per cent) and women (58.8 per cent)

Certain countries emphasise the importance of women and diversity behind the scenes more than others

Women behind the camera was most important in Brazil (62.9 per cent), Mexico (60.6 per cent), and India (60 per cent)

Diversity behind the camera was most important in India (70.6 per cent), Colombia (65.7 per cent), and Brazil (63.5 per cent)

Only 38.4 per cent of respondents feel their own identity is accurately represented



More than 75 per cent of international audiences want to see multicultural content

Countries topping this list include Mexico (88.5 per cent), India (86.1 per cent) and Colombia (84.9 per cent)

International audiences believe that diversity on screen increases empathy towards others