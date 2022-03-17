Study: International demand for diverse content

STARZ, in partnership with the Center for Scholars & Storytellers at UCLA, has published an international consumer survey examining consumer perceptions and demands for diverse, authentic and inclusive media representation.
Among the top findings from the International Audiences Want to See More Diverse Representation On and Off Screen survey, results indicate that diversity on screen and diversity behind the camera are important drivers of how international audiences choose content.
The respondents from numerous countries, adults 18-90, said that having female and diverse representation behind the camera was important in several countries. In response to questions about whether they felt characteristics important to their identity were well represented in current TV and media, the results show that women felt notably less represented compared to men, and the majority of respondents felt they were not accurately represented, demonstrating a need to continue improving representation on and off screen for global audiences.
“STARZ is committed to delivering authentic stories that amplify diverse voices to our audience and this survey from the Center for Scholars & Storytellers at UCLA confirms that our strategy correlates with international consumer demand,” said Superna Kalle, President of International for STARZ. “We look forward to continue to provide our strong offering of content to an international audience that values the voices of women and authenticity behind the camera as much as we do.”
Yalda T. Uhls, Founder of the Center for Scholars & Storytellers at UCLA, said: “This report provides firm data that the international consumer cares as much and sometimes more than US’ audiences about what they see on screen and who is behind the screen.”
Women outside of the US feel notably less represented compared to men
International audiences care about who is in front of and behind the camera
Certain countries emphasise the importance of women and diversity behind the scenes more than others
Only 38.4 per cent of respondents feel their own identity is accurately represented
More than 75 per cent of international audiences want to see multicultural content
International audiences believe that diversity on screen increases empathy towards others
