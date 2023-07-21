MPs back Media Bill radio protection measures

The UK Government should include measures to protect radio when it introduces the Media Bill to address the risk to the industry of larger platforms controlling access to stations and driving listeners elsewhere, according to the House of Commons Culture, Media and Sport Committee.

The Committee’s recommendation is contained in its first report following its pre-legislative scrutiny of the proposed legislation. A further report on the rest of the Bill will be published after the summer.

In addition to backing the provisions aimed at ensuring radio continues to thrive in an environment where stations will be increasingly dependent on devices such as smart speakers for access to audiences, the report calls for clearer guidance on enforcement for Ofcom to help ensure local radio continues to provide-locally gathered news.

“The environment in which radio operates has changed beyond all recognition in recent years, with the move away from independent stations towards national networks and the rise of smart speakers just the latest developments to test the existing regulatory regime,” commented Dame Caroline Dinenage MP, Chair of the CMS Committee.

“Amid the rapid changes, it is vital that the Government includes the provisions in the Media Bill to protect radio’s availability on voice-activated devices. It is also important that in the move towards deregulation of radio, Ministers do not lose sight of the importance to listeners of local news and information. The new legislation must make the enforcement responsibilities of Ofcom clear. We look forward to seeing the measures in the Bill when the legislation is brought forward.”

Main findings and recommendations

Deregulation of commercial radio

The Committee agrees with the intention that stations should focus on a narrow duty of providing local news and information rather than local non-news content as well. The Government should provide Ofcom with clearer guidance regarding enforcing the obligation.

Radio selection services