Telco majors in AI collaboration

SK Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, e& and Singtel have formed the Global Telco AI Alliance designed to create a new customer experience and make a difference in the lives of global citizens using AI technology.

The four members of the Global Telco AI Alliance agreed to make joint efforts to accelerate AI transformation of the existing telco business, and develop new growth drivers through new AI-powered business models.

They signed a Multilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for cooperation in the AI business. The Multilateral MOU signing ceremony took place in Seoul, Korea with the presence of key executives of the four telcos who attended online or in-person, including Claudia Nemat, Board Member Technology and Innovation at Deutsche Telekom, Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO of e&, Yuen Kuan Moon, Group CEO of Singtel, Chey Tae-won, Chairman of SK Group, and Ryu Young-sang, CEO of SKT.

The four telcos will jointly develop the Telco AI Platform by combining their respective technologies and capabilities. The Telco AI Platform is expected to serve as the core foundation for new AI services, including those designed to improve the existing telco services, digital assistants, and super apps that offer a wide range of services.

“In order to make the most of the possibilities of generative AI for our customers and our industry, we want to develop industry-specific applications in the Global Telco AI Alliance. I am particularly pleased that this alliance also stands for bridging the gap between Europe and Asia and that we are jointly pursuing an open-vendor approach. Depending on the application, we can use the best technology. The founding of this alliance is an important milestone for our industry,” said Claudia Nemat, Board Member Technology and Innovation at Deutsche Telekom.

To facilitate the cooperation, they will form the Global Telco AI Alliance Joint Working Group, which will have detailed discussions on issues such as co-investment opportunities and the co-development of the Telco AI Platform to reach a definitive agreement. The issue of designating a C-level officer from each company to coordinate the overall collaboration will be discussed.

The four telcos also plan to support each other in operating AI services and apps in their respective markets and cooperate to build an ecosystem.

“The launch of the Global Telco AI Alliance is meaningful in that it marks the beginning of a new journey to innovate our business models while growing together with our global partners,” said Ryu Young-sang, CEO of SKT. “Through collaborative efforts, we will accelerate AI transformation of all industries, provide new value and experience to our customers, and lead the growth of the global AI ecosystem.”