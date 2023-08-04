Crayola opens content studio

Crayola, the arts supply specialist famed for its crayons, is launching Crayola Studios, a division that will focus on producing family-friendly content. The company has already teamed up with ex-Nickelodeon chief Cyma Zarghami’s MIMO Studio to co-develop its first project, The Alien Adventures of Finn Caspian.

Crayola’s EVP of Marketing Victoria Lozano is set to oversee the new division. Crayola Studios plans to partner with production companies, animation studios, and IP owners in order to create original content.

The Alien Adventures of Finn Caspian is based on the popular kid’s podcast of the same name which was written and performed by author Jonathan Messinger. The podcast has released some 260 episodes since it first debuted in 2016.

Lozano commented: “As world leaders in creative self-expression, the establishment of Crayola Studios is a logical next step for us, it builds on plans announced last year to develop entertainment content that inspires and nurtures the next generation and helps them develop lifelong creative mindsets. Our unique perspective offers an exciting opportunity for the industry as it searches for stand out new and trusted content that has creativity at its heart.”

Zarghami added: “Crayola is synonymous with kids and color and we are so excited to collaborate with them to bring these beloved journeys to life through world-class animation and artistry.We have been cultivating The Alien Adventures of Finn Caspian since we first identified it and immediately saw the great potential and opportunity to tell rich stories in video the way Gen-Z Media did in the podcast. The combination of great characters, creativity, adventures, and information is something we can’t wait to bring to audiences worldwide.”